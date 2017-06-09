BRIEF-CBRE Group to acquire majority stake in Caledon Capital Management

June 9 (Reuters) - Cbre Group Inc
* CBRE Group, inc. Announces definitive agreement to acquire majority stake in caledon capital management
* CBRE Group inc - caledon will be renamed cbre caledon capital management inc
* CBRE Group-caledon will operate as separate business unit under cbre's independently operated investment management subsidiary, cbre global investors
* Caledon management team will continue to manage business and will maintain significant long-term ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: