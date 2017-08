Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp

* CBS Corp reaches agreement with AT&T to join "DirecTV Now" live tv service

* CBS Corp - ‍financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* CBS - co, AT&T announced agreement to carry CBS, as well as Showtime, CW, Pop, CBS Sports Network, on AT&T's DirecTV Now live tv streaming service​