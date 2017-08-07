FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBS Q2 earnings per share $0.14
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
August 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-CBS Q2 earnings per share $0.14

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $3.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CBS Corp - qtrly entertainment revenue $‍2,184​ million versus $1,947 million last year

* CBS Corp - qtrly advertising revenue $‍1,299​ million versus $1,245 million last year

* CBS Corp - ‍"2017 is turning out to be a great year for CBS corporation even without super bowl and political spending that we had in prior year"​

* CBS Corp - "‍as we look ahead, we are positioned to have an even better year in 2018"​

* CBS Corp - "gearing up to take next strategic step" with All Access by expanding it into international marketplace, starting with Canada in 1h 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

