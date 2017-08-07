FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBS says retrans, reverse comp will exceed halfway mark to its $2.5 bln revenue goal for 2020 by year end
August 7, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-CBS says retrans, reverse comp will exceed halfway mark to its $2.5 bln revenue goal for 2020 by year end

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS Corp says pay-per-view matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Connor Macgregor will be available directly to consumers over the top - conf call

* CBS Corp says will roll out a 24/7 live streaming channel, like CBSN, for sports later this year- conf call

* CBS Corp says deal to merge CBS Radio with Entercom is on track to close in Q4 of this year- conf call

* CBS says retrans and reverse comp will exceed the halfway mark to its $2.5 billion revenue goal for 2020 by the end of the year- conf call

* CBS on M&A- "we feel strategically complete", "we don't need any M&A to achieve the results"- conf call Further company coverage:

