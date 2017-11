Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp-

* CBS Corporation blacks out DISH subscribers; DISH offers over-the-air antennas at no cost to affected customers

* ‍“CBS rejects dish offer to extend contract for benefit of consumers while negotiations continue​”

* Says ‍CBS chose to black out DISH customers’ access to 28 local channels in 18 markets across 26 states​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: