Oct 24 (Reuters) - CBZ HOLDINGS LTD:

* NEVER NYEMUDZO WILL BE RETIRING FROM GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 31, 2017 AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER‍​

* PETER ZIMUNYA WILL ASSUME THE ROLE OF ACTING GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER