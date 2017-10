Oct 26 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc CEO tells Reuters:

* Difficult to predict 2-3 months ahead but very well positioned for growth in next couple of years

* Cannot see us getting growth in Ireland next year but think we will stabilise

* Seeing no negative impact from Brexit, successfully pushed a 3 percent price increase in Tennents through Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)