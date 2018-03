March 7 (Reuters) - Competition Commission Of India :

* IMPOSED PENALTIES UPON 3 AIRLINES FOR CONCERTED ACTION IN FIXING AND REVISING FUEL SURCHARGE

* ORDER PASSED AGAINST JET AIRWAYS, INTERGLOBE AVIATION, SPICEJET, AIR INDIA AND GO AIRLINES (INDIA)

* PENALTIES OF 398.1 MILLION RUPEES, 94.5 MILLION RUPEES AND 51 MILLION RUPEES IMPOSED ON JET AIRWAYS, INTERGLOBE AVIATION AND SPICE JET RESPECTIVELY Source text - bit.ly/2FnUtN6