Dec 8 (Reuters) - CCOOP Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO SIGN CONTRACT TO BUY PROPERTY FROM HAINAN HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO LTD'S UNIT FOR 571.3 MILLION YUAN ($86.34 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ka2jk9; bit.ly/2iF17or Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6167 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)