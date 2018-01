BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Says Unit To Buy 100 Pct Stake In Changsha Zhaoxi and Taicang Jianjin

Jan 16 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* YI YUE BUYS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CHANGSHA ZHAOXI FOR RMB51.1 MILLION

* UNIT ‍TO PURCHASE TAICANG JIANJIN FROM C&D REAL ESTATE FOR RMB 54.3 MILLION ​

* YI YUE BUYS 51 PERCENT STAKE IN NANNING DINGCHI FOR RMB3.6 MILLION

* EXPECTED THAT IT WILL FINANCE PAYMENT UNDER EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS BY SHAREHOLDER‘S BORROWING AVAILABLE TO GROUP

* UNIT YI YUE TO PURCHASE 51 PERCENT STAKE IN NANNING QINGHE FOR RMB 30.6 MILLION FROM C&D NANNING​