Nov 2 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* Unit ‍enters cooperation agreement; unit, Hangzhou Real Estate and Zhejiang Ludi to develop land through project company​

* Registered share capital of project company will be increased from RMB100 million to RMB132.7 million

* Hangzhou Real Estate to further contribute RMB32.7 million to registered share capital of project co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: