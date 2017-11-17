FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍CDC Group commits $25 mln to Aavishkaar Bharat Fund
#Domestic News
November 17, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-‍CDC Group commits $25 mln to Aavishkaar Bharat Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ‍CDC Group:

* Committing $25 million to Aavishkaar Bharat Fund which invests in early stage businesses in parts of India​ Source text: [CDC is committing US$25 million to the Aavishkaar Bharat Fund (“ABF”), which invests in early stage businesses in parts of India that have not traditionally been well served by the investment community. ABF will invest in businesses with high social impact in sectors such as agriculture, financial services, healthcare, waste and sanitation, renewable energy and logistics.]

