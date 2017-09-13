FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDI Corp and certain subsidiaries enter into credit agreement
September 13, 2017 / 7:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CDI Corp and certain subsidiaries enter into credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cdi Corp:

* Says company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Says ‍credit agreement provides for a five-year $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing​

* Says company borrowed $100 million under credit agreement on closing date of transaction

* Says co used proceeds of revolving loans funded on closing date to fund a portion of consideration for merger, refinance prior debt among others​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

