a month ago
BRIEF-CDL Hospitality Trusts enters deal to buy 94.5% interest in Pullman Hotel
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 27, 2017 / 12:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CDL Hospitality Trusts enters deal to buy 94.5% interest in Pullman Hotel

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - CDL Hospitality Trusts

* Acquisition And Lease Of Pullman Hotel Munich In Germany

* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement

* Purchase consideration for acquisition EUR 100.6 million

* ‍Share purchase agreement for acquisition of an effective interest of 94.5 pct in Pullman Hotel Munich​

* Acquisition accretive to stapled security holders based on pro forma financial effects of acquisition on distribution per stapled security of CDLHT

* Total acquisition cost will initially be fully-funded through 100.0 pct offshore debt financing through H-REIT's loan facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

