Oct 27 (Reuters) - CDL Hospitality Trusts

* ‍Net property income increased by 15.9% to S$40.4 million for 3Q 2017​

* ‍Total distribution to stapled securityholders grew accordingly by 13.3% to S$27.4 million for 3Q 2017​

* ‍Distribution per stapled security for 3Q 2017 was 2.29 cents, as compared to 2.36 cents in 3Q 2016​