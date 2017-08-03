FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-CDW reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-CDW reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CDW Corp

* Cdw reports record second quarter net sales

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 sales $3.994 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.85 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CDW Corp - ‍announced approval by its board of directors of a $750 million increase to its share repurchase authorization effective immediately​

* CDW -‍continue to expect to achieve 2016 to 2018 annual medium term target of constant currency low-double digit non-GAAP earnings/share growth in 2017​

* CDW Corp - ‍expect to exceed annual medium term target of outpacing us it market growth by 200 to 300 basis points on a constant currency basis in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.