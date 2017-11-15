BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials ‍receives winding up petition against co

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :

* Received winding up petition filed by Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China (Asia) at Grand Cayman Court against co

* Petition alleges co failed to pay HK$150 million plus HK$8.1 million interest under loan agreement dated 27 April 2016

* Petition was accompanied by summons for appointment of joint provisional liquidators of co

* Co has not received any information about results of hearing held at 14 Nov 2017​

* Trading in shares of co will continue to be suspended until further notice​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: