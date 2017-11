BRIEF-Ceco Environmental qtrly ‍non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ceco Environmental Corp

* Ceco Environmental Corp qtrly ‍revenue of $85.0 million, compared with $101.6 million​

* Ceco Environmental Corp qtrly ‍net income per diluted share was $0.09​

* Ceco Environmental Corp qtrly ‍non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.03​

* Ceco Environmental Corp qtrly ‍bookings of $71.0 million​

* Ceco Environmental Corp - ‍total backlog at September 30, 2017 was $153.9 million as compared with $197.0 million on December 31, 2016​