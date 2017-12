BRIEF-Ceconomy CEO says believes can recover quickly in Italy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ceconomy Ag:

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RECOVER VERY QUICKLY IN ITALY AFTER NEW MANAGEMENT INSTALLED

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS AFTER TAKING STAKE IN FNAC DARTY, IS A GREAT POSITION TO LOOK AT FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OPPORTUNITIES IN EUROPE

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS TAKES GERMAN INVESTIGATIONS VERY SERIOUSLY, BELIEVES COMMUNICATION ON DEMERGER WAS IN LINE WITH LAW

* CECONOMY SAYS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS OF MEDIA-SATURN NOT YET FINALISED, DIVIDEND AUTOMATICALLY PAID WHEN FINAL

* CECONOMY SAYS WILL LEAVE RUSSIA AND SWEDEN IF CANNOT TAKE LEADING POSITION THERE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)