FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Richard Zimmerman, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Matt Ouimet as chief executive officer effective January 1, 2018​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Zimmerman will also be added to board of directors during 2018 annual meeting period​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Eric Affeldt will transition from his role as chairman of board but will continue to serve as a director​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Ouimet will take newly created role of executive chairman of board and Debra Smithart-Oglesby will become lead independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.