BRIEF-Cedar Fair reports Q3 earnings per share $3.38
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair reports Q3 earnings per share $3.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp -

* Cedar Fair reports record third quarter revenues; increases quarterly cash distribution

* Q3 revenue $653 million versus I/B/E/S view $653 million

* Q3 earnings per share $3.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirming its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast of $480 million to $490 million in 2017

* Announced the declaration of a quarterly cash distribution of $0.89 per lp unit, representing a 4 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

