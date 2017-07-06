FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cedar Fair says preliminary net revenues up helped by increase in visits
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair says preliminary net revenues up helped by increase in visits

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar Fair - preliminary net revenues through July 4, 2017 of about $524 million, $2 million increase on same-park basis when compared with same period a year ago

* Cedar Fair LP - believes it is on track to achieve its funforward 2.0 long-term goal of $500 million of adjusted EBITDA by end of 2017

* Cedar Fair Lp says "our current-year sales trends in advance purchase commitments are strong and support our positive outlook for 2017"

* Cedar Fair - Preliminary net revenues through July 4 were up result of 1% increase in attendance to 10.5 million visits, 2% increase in out-of-park revenues to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.