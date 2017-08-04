FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q2 FFO per share of $0.14
August 4, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q2 FFO per share of $0.14

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc:

* Cedar Realty Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.14

* Q2 FFO per share $0.14

* Reaffirms its previously-announced 2017 operating FFO guidance at a range of $0.53 to $0.55 per diluted share

* Updated its 2017 guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders to a range of $0.00 to $0.02 per diluted share

* Qtrly same-property net operating income decreased 2.4 percent

* Updated its 2017 guidance for NAREIT-defined FFO to a range of $0.49 to $0.51 per diluted share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

