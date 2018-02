Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cefc Hong Kong Financial Investment Co Ltd :

* UNIT OF NEW SERES EUROPE ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN FARBANCA S.P.A

* SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION, NEW SERES EUROPE INTENDS TO ENTER INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENT WITH CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)