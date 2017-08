June 13 (Reuters) - CEFOUR WINE & BEVERAGE PARTIHANDEL PUBL AB:

* DIRECTS NEW ISSUE OF 1.2 MILLION B SHARES TO ABELCO INVESTMENT GROUP AB (PUBL)

* TOTAL PROCEEDS IS SEK 6 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS

* PRICE PER SHARE IS SEK 5.00