Nov 21 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* CEGEDIM INSURANCE SOLUTIONS PARTNERS WITH HUMANIS TO EXPAND ITS THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT SERVICE‍​

* ISANTÉ THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT SYSTEM CONTRACT RENEWED AND EXPANDED

* CHANGES INCLUDING STRONGER SERVICE-LEVEL COMMITMENTS AND WIDER RANGE OF SERVICES AS PART OF NEW AGREEMENT