July 27 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 116.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

* FY2017 OUTLOOK: REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 4.0% AND 6.0%.

* FY2017 OUTLOOK: EBITDA IN A RANGE OF €66.0 MILLION TO €72.0 MILLION INCLUSIVE

* FY2017 OUTLOOK: DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)