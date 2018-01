Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cegedim Sa:

* OUTLOOK FOR CONSOLIDATED 2017 EBITDA RAISED SIGNIFICANTLY

* NOW EXPECTS 2017 EBITDA FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES TO EXCEED EUR 72 MILLION.

* CONSOLIDATED Q4 2017 REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES OF EUR 126.5 MILLION, UP 6.3% ON A REPORTED BASIS