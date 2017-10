BRIEF-Cegedim sees FY lfl revenue growth slightly above previous forecast range of between 4 and 6 percent

Sept 21 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* FY 2017 REVENUE TARGET REVISED UPWARD‍​

* GROUP REITERATES ITS EBITDA FORECAST

* NET PROFIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS CAME TO EUR 0.0 LOSS PER SHARE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, COMPARED WITH EUR 1.1 LOSS A YEAR EARLIER

* RAISES OUTLOOK FOR LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH, WHICH IS LIKELY TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FORECAST RANGE OF BETWEEN 4.0% AND 6.0%

* CEGEDIM EXPECTS TO SEE THE FULL POSITIVE IMPACT OF ITS INVESTMENTS, REORGANIZATION AND TRANSFORMATION IN 2018

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS IN 2017 AND DOES NOT DISCLOSE EARNINGS PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES

* BREXIT IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP EBIT

* REGARDING HEALTHCARE POLICY, GROUP HAS NOT IDENTIFIED ANY MAJOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMS AT WORK IN UK AND EXPECTS UK POLICY TO BE ONLY MARGINALLY AFFECTED BY BREXIT

* H1 EBITDA EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2hlRHgN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)