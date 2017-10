Oct 5 (Reuters) - CEGEREAL SA:

* CEGEREAL, THE FRENCH CORE OFFICE REIT - CEGEREAL LETS ALL REMAINING SPACE AT THE HANAMI CAMPUS

* ‍AXENS, AN IFP ENERGIES NOUVELLES SUBSIDIARY SIGNED A SIX-YEAR FIXED-TERM LEASE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 2,900-SQ.M PROPERTY​