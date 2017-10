BRIEF-Cegereal's Board of Directors announces termination of Raphael Treguier's role as CEO​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CEGEREAL SA

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO TERMINATE RAPHAËL TRÉGUIER‘S ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CEGEREAL.​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS REVIEWED SITUATION OF COMPANY AND CONFIRMED STRATEGY TO BE PURSUED​

* ‍BOARD ASKED JÉRÔME ANSELME TO PERFORM AS OF TODAY AND ON TEMPORARY BASIS DUTIES OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* CEO REMOVED ‍DUE TO DIFFERENCES IN OPINION BETWEEN BOARD AND CEO AS TO COMPANY‘S PRIORITIES IN EXECUTION OF STRATEGY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)