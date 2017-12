BRIEF-Celadon Group Announces Amendment To Revolving Credit Facility

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc:

* CELADON GROUP ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CELADON GROUP INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 22, 2017 CO COMPLETED AMENDMENT OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY LED BY BANK OF AMERICA

* CELADON GROUP - AMENDMENT ‍INCREASING MAXIMUM BORROWING AMOUNT FROM ABOUT $192 MILLION TO $205 MILLION ​

* CELADON GROUP SAYS PRIMARY AMENDMENTS TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDE INCREASING MAXIMUM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT FROM $226.3 MILLION TO $230 MILLION