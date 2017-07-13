FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 8:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Celadon Group appoints Paul Svindland CEO, effective on or about July 24

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc

* Celadon Group announces executive team changes

* Celadon Group Inc - announced appointment of paul c. Svindland as chief executive officer, effective on or about July 24

* Celadon Group Inc - svindland succeeds paul will, who will retire as ceo and chairman of board

* Celadon Group Inc - will will serve as a consultant to company through July 2018

* Celadon Group Inc - company also announced that michael miller will replace will as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

