a month ago
BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017
July 7, 2017 / 9:31 PM

BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc:

* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec filing

* Celadon group inc - as a result of non compliance, co has undertaken a process whereby we would refinance credit agreement

* Celadon group - received waiver, amendments to credit agreement that suspend/amend testing of financial covenants until testing period ending sept 30

* Celadon group- if unable to refinance credit agreement/obtain accommodations from equipment lenders, lessors, would have adverse effect on financial condition Source text (bit.ly/2uTSlat) Further company coverage:

