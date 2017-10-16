FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celanese Corp - ‍announced plans to expand capacity of its global compounding assets
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Celanese Corp - ‍announced plans to expand capacity of its global compounding assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp

* Celanese Corp - ‍announced plans to expand capacity of its global compounding assets and certain product-specific manufacturing production sites​

* Celanese Corp - expects new production lines and expansions will add about 50-60kt per year in compounding capacity​

* Celanese-Expects via debottlenecking of existing production lines to see additional 10-15kt/year capacity of compounded material production capability​

* Celanese Corp - ‍expects new production line to add approximately 15kt per year of new GUR UHMW-PE product capacity​

* Celanese Corp - ‍projects announced are expected to be completed in 2018-2019 timeframe and financial details are not being disclosed at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

