Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc

* Celestica Inc - ‍appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company’s chief financial officer, effective immediately​

* Celestica - ‍Chawla has been co's interim CFO since June & was appointed following a search process that included both external & internal candidates​