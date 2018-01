BRIEF-Celestica Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.10

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc:

* CELESTICA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $1.425 BILLION TO $1.525 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $1.55 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.56 BILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.27

* FOR Q1 2018, EXPECTS NON-IFRS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.20 TO $0.26

* FOR Q1 2018, EXPECTS A NEGATIVE $0.14 TO $0.20 PER SHARE (PRE-TAX) AGGREGATE IMPACT ON NET EARNINGS ON AN IFRS BASIS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28, REVENUE VIEW $1.47 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: