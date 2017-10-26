FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celestica reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.31
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 8:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Celestica reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc

* Celestica announces third quarter 2017 financial results and intention to launch normal course issuer bid

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

* Q3 revenue $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celestica Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.27 to $0.33​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
