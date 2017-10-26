FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celgene Corp updates on court order at request of Canadian Competition Bureau - SEC filing
October 26, 2017 / 8:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Celgene Corp updates on court order at request of Canadian Competition Bureau - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp says ‍​in Aug, co received an order issued by the Federal Court in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at request of Canadian Competition Bureau

* Celgene Corp - Order requires that co provide certain materials and information relating to co’s risk management program

* Celgene Corp - Order also requires that co provide requests by generic manufacturers to purchase Celgene’s products in Canada

* Celgene Corp says it is cooperating with the request of the Canadian Competition Bureau Source text: (bit.ly/2lh9RFw) Further company coverage:

