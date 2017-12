Dec 7 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* LONG-TERM EFFICACY DATA FROM THE PHASE III GEPARSEPTO STUDY IN HIGH RISK EARLY BREAST CANCER PATIENTS TREATED WITH ABRAXANE VS. SOLVENT-BASED PACLITAXEL TO BE REPORTED

* STUDY FOUND SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER DFS RATE IN PATIENTS GETTING ABRAXANE VERSUS THOSE GETTING PACLITAXEL IN NEOADJUVANT REGIMEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: