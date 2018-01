Jan 25 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE CEO SAYS WORKING WITH BLUEBIRD BIO TO DEVELOP BB2121 CAR-T THERAPY FOR MYELOMA REMAINS A TOP PRIORITY

* CELGENE CEO SAYS POSITIONED TO LAUNCH TWO CAR-T THERAPIES IN BLOOD CANCERS IN NEXT 3 YEARS

* CELGENE SEES $1 BILLION SALES POTENTIAL FOR FEDRATINIB IN MYELOFIBROSIS, MID-2018 REGULATORY SUBMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)