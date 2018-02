Feb 15 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* OTEZLA® (APREMILAST) PHASE II DATA SHOWED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS IN PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* CELGENE CORP - ‍PHASE III PROGRAM WITH OTEZLA (APREMILAST) IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018​

* CELGENE CORP - ‍PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF STUDY WAS TOTAL MAYO SCORE CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 FOR 40 MG BID ARM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: