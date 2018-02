BRIEF-Cellavision AB Q4 Net Sales Up At Sek ‍76.1​ Million

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cellavision Ab:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍76.1​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 72.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍21.7​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.50 PER SHARE FOR 2017 (1.50).​

* Q4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED TO SEK 21.7 MILLION (20.8).

* FINANCIAL TARGET IS TO INCREASE SALES OVER AN ECONOMIC CYCLE BY AN AVERAGE OF AT LEAST 15 PERCENT PER YEAR.

* FINANCIAL TARGET IS FOR OPERATING MARGIN TO EXCEED 20 PERCENT OVER AN ECONOMIC CYCLE