Jan 22 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES FILING OF SUPPLEMENTAL SHELF OFFERING REPORT IN ISRAEL

* ‍COMPANY IS OFFERING, IN ISRAEL ONLY, NEW SERIES L DEBENTURES IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO NIS 470 MILLION