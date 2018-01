BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Announces Results Of Debenture Offering In Israel

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF DEBENTURE OFFERING IN ISRAEL

* ‍PUBLIC TENDER FOR ITS SERIES L DEBENTURES HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED​

* ‍COMPANY RECEIVED OFFERS FOR APPROXIMATELY NIS 1.1 BILLION TOTAL CONSIDERATION AND ACCEPTED ONLY A PORTION OF THESE OFFERS​

* ABOUT NIS 401 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES L DEBENTURES AT AN INTEREST RATE OF 2.5% PER ANNUM TO BE SOLD AT PAR VALUE

* ‍TOTAL NET CONSIDERATION TO BE RECEIVED BY COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY NIS 396.5 MILLION​