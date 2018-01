Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* SAYS CO‘S ‍CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCED SUBMITTING A CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL IN EUROCOM​

* SAYS PROPOSAL ‍INCLUDES PURCHASE OF SOME HOLDINGS OF EUROCOM GROUP IN CERTAIN UNITS AS WELL AS AN INVESTMENT IN EUROCOM ITSELF​

* SAYS ‍DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORP CLARIFIED PROPOSAL NOT YET APPROVED BY ITS BOARD, IT HAS NOT YET FORMULATED FINAL PRINCIPLES FOR ARRANGEMENT​