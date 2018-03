March 7 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc:

* CELLDEX PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATE TOPLINE PRIMARY ENDPOINT DATA FROM METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN WILL BE AVAILABLE IN Q2 OF 2018

* Q4 REVENUE $3.5 MILLION VERSUS $1.9 MILLION