Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY - ‍COMPLETED TRANSPLANTATION OF FIRST GROUP OF 3 PATIENTS USING CELLECT‘S APOGRAFT TECHNOLOGY IN CO‘S PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL​

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY-‍AFTER 1 MONTH FOLLOW-UP, ALL 3 PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED ACCEPTANCE OF STEM CELL TRANSPLANT WITH NO ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO STUDY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: