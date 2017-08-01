FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with Avicenna Oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with Avicenna Oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences signs collaboration with avicenna oncology to develop new PDCs for solid tumors

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed.

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says co will oversee in vitro and in vivo testing of these molecules alongside an antibody drug conjugate with same payload

* Says under terms of research collaboration, Avicenna will provide their novel payloads to cellectar

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says both companies will have option to advance development of any of newly conjugated molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.