BRIEF-Cellectis announces proposed Calyxt IPO of $100.0 million

July 10 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA

* CELLECTIS: CALYXT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100.0 MILLION

* ‍CALYXT IS CELLECTIS' 100% OWNED GENE EDITING AGRICULTURE COMPANY​

* ‍CITIGROUP, JEFFERIES AND WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS​

* ‍BMO CAPITAL MARKETS AND LADENBURG THALMANN ARE ACTING AS CO-MANAGERS​

* ‍ESTIMATED PRICE RANGE FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IS $15.00 TO $18.00 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK​